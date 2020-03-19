Valspar Championships sweeten deals for local community

Palm Harbor, Florida- Cole Wilbur, a student of the USF, an internship at the Valspar Championship, was exactly what she needed for this major in sports and entertainment management.

“I want to get into the golf industry,” Wilbur said. “So this was like the perfect way to get my feet into the door.”

It’s a learning curve, with emphasis on curves.

“I had no golf experience, so I learned the types of ins and outs and what happens behind the scenes in a tournament,” he said.

Bonus Learning-How to Manage Golf Tournaments During a Pandemic. Scheduled to be the first round of the Valspar Championship, Wilbur was prepared to help sponsors and get everything they needed. instead…

“I’m helping to distribute some granola bars to Pinellas County schools,” Wilbur said.

Instead of a long drive and birdie, Valspar this year was all about granola bars and cake pops. Food that would have been consumed by golfers and fans during the tournament was donated to Pinellas County School District for students in need.

“Originally we were going to have a great tournament for our fans, but obviously that has changed,” Wilbur said. “And some of the many denials at least at this time, whether or not it gives children something granola bars, so that it can help it in some other way There are positives. “

Valspar interns and officers load granola bars into tournament vehicles and deliver them to the loading dock where they are distributed throughout Pinellas County.

After their Pinellas County was stopped, they crossed the bridge to Tampa General Hospital and delivered cake pops to doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals who worked 24 hours a day.

“To know that organizations like Valspar want to think and thank us, continue to nourish us and deliver food to us to keep us going That’s great. ”

Who knew that small cake pops would bring such pleasure? Just a little sugar and a great deal of tenderness were the perfect recipe for some needed relief.

“We get over this, and we’re going to get together, and these little gestures go a very very long way.”

