[valuable-griezmann-goal-earns-barcelona-draw-at-spirited-napoli]

Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first purpose with Lionel Messi and teammates at Stadio San Paolo February 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

NAPLES, Feb 26 — Antoine Griezmann’s next-half equaliser handed Barcelona a critical absent purpose and acquired them a 1-1 draw at Napoli in their Champions League very last-16 to start with leg meeting yesterday.

A superb curling strike from Dries Mertens set the residence aspect in entrance in the very first fifty percent and saw the Belgian attract level with Marek Hamsik as Napoli’s all-time top rated scorer in all competitions with 121 objectives.

But Barca breached a very well-drilled Napoli defence after the break when Griezmann fired in a Nelson Semedo cross.

The visitors ended the match with 10 gentlemen immediately after Arturo Vidal was despatched off late on for selecting up two yellow cards in speedy succession.

The two sides, who ended up struggling with every other for the first time, will meet up with yet again at the Camp Nou for the second leg on March 18. — Reuters