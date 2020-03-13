“Value of spectator”: Aaron Finch hits six, Kiwi pacer forced to take ball out of empty stands – WATCH – cricket

Fearing a coronavirus pandemic, the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney was played in closed doors at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday to discourage large gatherings. The two teams played the match without fans in the stands. Because of that, New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson had to cross the boundary ropes and enter empty stadiums to retrieve the ball when Australian captain Aaron Finch hit six.

The moment happened at 18 when Ish Sodhi went on the attack. In his first ball, which was an attempt by a nasty striker from the spindle, Finch stepped into the crease and maxed it into the cow corner.

Good hand, Lockie! #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/xY7QtF5UGf

– cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 13, 2020

As no one in the stands could return the ball to the courts, Ferguson had to climb into the empty stands to pull the ball. Seeing the moment, social media users were quick to point out the importance of spectators in a cricket match.

Realizing the value of the viewer?

– Minty (@ MickyMick17) March 13, 2020

How bizarre .. The value of the viewer

– राहुल पटेल🇮🇳 Rahul Patel🇮🇳 (@ RAHULPA461) March 13, 2020

Jo maarega wohi layega, anyone? https://t.co/JbPEKHwbnC

– Kriketopia (@CricketopiaCom) March 13, 2020

I just got the answer. Welcome, Lockie Ferguson! https://t.co/xz7LShJsjk

– Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) March 13, 2020

Australia’s Ashton Agar was also seen searching for the ball in empty stands during a New Zealand away game.

Like a needle in a haystack # AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/T6A29tKaYj

– cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 13, 2020

New Zealand spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi helped Australia limit 258 to seven in Sydney’s first one-day international empty-cricket program on Friday. Cricket Australia banned spectators from playing in response to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to unusual sightings of players acknowledging milestones in empty stands.

After Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to buy, the locals looked at a score higher than 300 at one stage after the superb opening of Finch and David Warner.

But after Warner (67) and Finch (60) were sacked, Australia’s losses so far lost momentum, with New Zealand back in the game despite a late boom from Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 56 from just 52 deliveries.

(With AFP inputs)

