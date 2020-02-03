Value shines as a MU softball with Black and Gold game | National sports start into the season

If the Black & Gold crisis is an indication of this, Kimberly Wert from the Missouri softball can continue where she left off.

Wert, a junior third baseman, completed three home runs at the Devine Pavilion on Saturday.

The players were divided into three teams for scrimmage, with each side being able to hit and throw in five innings. Wert played an important role in the black team’s 7-3: 1 win over the gold and gray teams when they won 6 against 7 and scored in five strokes.

Wert stood out early on during the Intrasquad game and started her big day with a two-home game against the left Emma Nichols. Wert then took Senior Eli Daniel deep into her next bat, followed by Kendyll Bailey, who hit a solo home run to improve the black team’s leadership. Wert ended her day with another home run, her third game and an RBI double. She made another mistake after an infield single from Bailey.

Wert wants to keep entering her name in the record books. In 2019, Wertts 19 home runs placed their second all-time start in one season from a tiger, in 2008 only behind Amanda Renth’s 20 home runs. Together with their 19 home runs, Wert led the team in RBIs with 48.

Cayla Kessinger was also impressed when she scored the game’s first run with a bloop single from Emma Raabe, giving the gold team an early lead. In their last encounter, Kessinger scored a home run with two runs and reduced the lead to 7: 3: 0. Hatti Moore only drove in the gray team during the last inning batting.

On the pitching side, Jordan Weber led the game, withdrew the only six fighters, knocked out Kendal Cook and produced several flyouts and groundouts. Megan Schumacher ended the game for the black team with a goalless inning.

The Tigers want to close their 2019 season, which ended in the NCAA Los Angeles against UCLA.

The MU softball team will start the regular season game on the road at the NFCA Leadoff Classic against Notre Dame on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Clearwater, Florida.