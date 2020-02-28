vampire-weekend-share-reward-tracks-from-‘father-of-the-bride’

Vampire Weekend have shared 3 bonus tracks which previously only showcased on the Japanese edition of ‘Father of the Bride’.

‘Houston Dubai’, ‘I Really do not Assume Significantly About Her No More’ and ‘Lord Ullin’s Daughter’ are all accessible on streaming expert services now.

“A chieftain to the A Chieftan to the Highlands sure,Cries, ‘Boatman, do not tarry



And I’ll give thee a silver pound To row us o’er the ferry,” Regulation recites.

In a 4-star assessment of 2019’s ‘Father Of The Bride‘, NME explained Vampire Weekend’s fourth album as “a key reinvention for the indie stalwarts, with a looseness and funkiness that proves, luckily, they’ve not overthought the comeback.”

“Depending on your temper, there’ll be tunes you’d happily lop off for a extra streamlined listen, but by and big, all of these music make the patchwork significantly far more vivid,” NME’s Thomas Smith wrote.

“If there’s an additional wait this long for album five, we have confidence in that they’ll make use of the time.”

Vampire Weekend will also headline New York’s Governor’s Ball Festival in June.