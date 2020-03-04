vampire-weekend’s-ezra-koenig-on-friendship-with-jude-regulation:-“he’s-my-go-to-guy”

Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig has opened up on his friendship with Jude Regulation, immediately after the pair collaborated on the band’s newest album ‘Father of the Bride‘.

The Hollywood star capabilities on the Japanese edition ‘Father of the Bride’, in which he reads the traditional poem ‘Lord Ullin’s Daughter’. In a new job interview with Beats 1, Koenig said he approached Regulation mainly because the pair experienced savored a prolonged friendship.

“Well, I’ve identified Jude for a prolonged time. He’s come out to Vampire Weekend demonstrates, which we always appreciated. He did a voice on ‘Neo Yokio, the cartoon I produced. So we, you know, we’ve had a connection for a when,” Koenig described.

“I experienced this concept, essentially he’s looking at a, and aged Scottish poem, ‘Lord Ullin’s Daughter’. This poem incorporates this line about, ‘My bonny bride’. It is like a genuinely gorgeous poem. And I guess when I was doing the job on this record I knew it was gonna be called ‘Father of the Bride’.”

“I always assumed that there could be one thing neat to tie in with the poem. And then, you know, when we have been doing the job on the bonus tracks I thought, you know what? We could choose the chords from ‘Big Blue’. I generally favored those chords. I thought we could do far more with them.”

Koenig included: “And I believed, yeah, somebody could study this poem and, you know, Jude’s my go to. He’s my go to dude.”

As for Vampire Weekend’s 2020 plans, Koenig discussed how the band have made the decision to head out on a tour of “slightly smaller sized cities”.

“This 12 months we got a lot of demonstrates, but we’re kinda likely to spots we’ve under no circumstances been before. Like, by some means we in no way played Burlington, Vermont right before. And we’re heading to be up in the mountains in like Boise, Idaho and Missoula, Montana. And in, you know, I’m kinda on the lookout ahead to that just as a great deal if not more. I appreciate playing the a little bit lesser towns.” he mentioned.

Vampire Weekend will also headline New York’s Governor’s Ball Festival in June.