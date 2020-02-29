‘vampiric:-tales-of-blood-and-roses-from-japan’:-brief-stories-to-sink-your-enamel-into

Vampires do not have a standard place in Japanese literature, slipping outdoors the canon of perfectly-produced, ugly monsters that emerged mostly from Buddhism.

Vampiric: Tales of Blood and Roses from Japan, Edited by Heather Dubnick.

238 web pages



KURODAHAN Press, Fiction.

They did not make their mark till the early 20th century, when literature from the West started to be translated by writers here. Ryunosuke Akutagawa’s 1914 translation of Theophile Gautier’s “La Morte Amoureuse” is presented some credit history for their introduction and the Japanese term for vampire, “kyūketsuki,” appeared the next calendar year, in an posting by naturalist Kumagusu Minakata. But the creature was not straight away embraced.

It was not until eventually Christopher Lee’s effectiveness of the titular character in the 1958 film ” Horror of Dracula” that the castle gates were being opened and vampires ended up pushed into the light-weight of working day.

“Vampiric” delivers together 15 short stories about vampires from Japanese writers in translation. Like their counterparts in the West, the vampires depicted are handsome creatures, pale reflections of the darker side of humanity. They are sexual symbols — typically ambiguous in orientation — luring their prey with guile, attraction and very good outdated-fashioned seems.

The options, however, are Japanese. Choose “The Stone Castle,” which puts its hero in the stricken village of Saruta, upon which a figure cloaked in black feeds from his castle atop Mount Happo. Conceptually the story is common, but the extra detail — a quest for a sword grasp, manipulation of bushido loyalties — situates the tale firmly in Japan.

Wrapped up with introductions by academics Raechel Dumas and Masaya Shimokusu, this is a neat introduction to Japan’s vampiric literature.