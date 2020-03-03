[Van Gaal says De Jong could play as a centre-back]

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Activity Photos/Getty Photos
The former mentor has been conversing about the midfielder
Former Barcelona manager and existing giver of viewpoints Louis van Gaal gave some views on Frenkie de Jong this week.
Van Gaal claims that he thinks De Jong could guide the Barcelona protection. It seems like Van Gaal is equally referring to him actively playing in the deep midfield or as a heart-back in his individual correct.
When requested about no matter if or not the midfielder could engage in at centre-again, Van Gaal responded emphatically.
”No. Frenkie de Jong has velocity. He also has the insight to protect forwards at the appropriate moments.
”Barca could strengthen the centre of defence by putting Frenkie there. He is accomplishing incredibly nicely if we take into account that he is a 22-calendar year-old who has just gone abroad to a unique society.
”Barca paid a superior selling price for him, which adds far more strain.”
