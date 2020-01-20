Van Gogh’s insanity: decisive self-portrait confirmed

His red-rimmed eyes stare sideways from a guilty face, as the only self-portrait specialists believe Van Gogh painted in his madness.

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam announced new research results on Monday, confirming that an unusual painting is now following the official work of the Dutch artist.

Self-Portrait, 1889, owned by the Oslo National Museum, is probably the only painting that Vincent Van Gogh made during his first phase of psychosis at St-Rémy in France. He would shoot himself and die less than a year later.

The portrait was bought by the Norwegian Museum in 1910 as a real Van Gogh. Since the publication of an important catalog in the 1970s, experts have had doubts about the origin, style, use of colors and location of the work. Now, after six years of intensive technical and stylistic research, Van Gogh’s work has been confirmed as a central painting in the last intensive months.

twilight world

Louis van Tilborgh, a senior researcher at the Van Gogh Museum, described the work as “remarkable and even therapeutic,” and said that differences in style and color represented the artist who was faced with his own madness. “Here you see a patient who forces himself to understand that he is sick and decides to face himself,” he said at a press conference in Amsterdam.

There is a contract between the pastel rich background and the face that seems less lifelike, and we believe that was Van Gogh’s goal. He expresses his disorder in a visual language … as a patient living in the twilight world. “

The research to be published in Burlington Magazine next month describes how three researchers examined and analyzed the painting. They discovered a reference to this in a letter that the artist wrote to his brother Theo on September 20, 1889, as an “attempt from my illness”.

They also matched his color palette with other paintings from the time and his style with typical depictions of people in deep depression. “Patients who experience a psychotic episode live in a twilight world that is often accompanied by fear, which in Van Gogh’s case was exacerbated by acute depression, religious mania and delusions of guilt,” Van Tilborgh, Teio Meedendorp and Kathrin Pilz write in the Items. “They close themselves off from the outside world, avoid eye contact and resort to side glances …

“This is exactly how Van Gogh presented himself. His head is slightly bent and his body turned away from the mirror, the inevitable help for every self-portrait, with the irises in the corners of his eyes … The self-portrait seems to document his struggle for survival as a patient. ‘

heartbreaking

Mai Britt Guleng, curator of modern art and old masters of the Oslo National Museum, said that they were extremely happy that the work had been confirmed as a Van Gogh painting and placed it in a tradition of the work made in France, the deeply influenced the Norwegian painters. “It fits very well with the history of self-image in Norwegian art – breaking the rules to show real emotions,” she said. Jens Thiis (the museum director who bought it) appreciated his unfinished qualities and referred to his emotional qualities. He found the self-portrait heartbreaking. ‘

Experts wouldn’t appreciate the value of the work – which definitely can’t be sold – but it does combine a scarce number of Van Gogh self-portraits. “Everything fits in with the story,” Adriaan Dönszelmann, Acting Director General of the Van Gogh Museum, told DutchNews.nl. “I wouldn’t dare to guess the value, but the total number of self-portraits is limited to 18. They play a very specific role, as you can see how good it was.”

He added that it will be on display with other portraits as part of an In the Picture exhibition next month that is directly related to today’s selfie culture.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.