[VAN HALEN Bassist WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Indicators With EXPLORER1 Music Group For Debut Solo Album]

VAN HALEN bassist Wolfgang Van Halen has signed a offer with Explorer1 Music Team for the launch of his debut solo album. In accordance to Billboard, Wolfgang is in “the ultimate stages” of recording the LP with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette at VAN HALEN‘s 5150 Studios in California. The announcement phone calls the set “a collection of numerous content…original music ranging from haunting ballads to stomping rock classics, on which [Van Halen] recorded all the instruments and vocals himself.”

Wolfgang has been posting photos and videos from the studio at his Instagram account considering that early 2015.

He explained to The Pulse Of Radio a although again that his skill to enjoy unique instruments gave him the flexibility to do what he wished on a solo task. “I necessarily mean, I sense like it truly is just sort of open up-ended,” he explained. “I experience like considering the fact that I can engage in drums, bass, guitar and sort of sing, I guess, I can kind of just choose no matter what I want to do. I suggest, I’ve generally liked the entire Dave Grohl tale of how he started off FOO FIGHTERS — just did a whole demo album by himself.”

His father described the task in 2015 as sounding like “AC/DC meets VAN HALEN fulfills aggressive pop,” introducing, “It really is a minor of every little thing and seems like a freight educate coming at you. I have never ever listened to everything pretty like it. It really is so impressive that I am jealous.”

Wolfgang initially executed live with VAN HALEN on the band’s 2007-2008 environment tour, which also marked the return of original singer David Lee Roth. He produced his recording debut on the band’s 2012 album “A Various Kind Of Fact”.

Wolfgang has also toured as a member of Change BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti‘s solo band and played bass on TREMONTI‘s 2nd album.