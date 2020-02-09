Van Jones meets Dems for “3 years of fantasy football politics”

CNN Van Jones accused the Democratic Party of having overlooked African-American voters and their problems since 2106 and instead pursued “three years of fantasy football politics” with the Mueller probe and then charged the president Donald Trump,

Speak with S.E. Cupp In her Unfiltered weekend show, Jones noted that Trump has recently targeted black voters. This included the Super Bowl advertisement for his re-election campaign, which advertised the passing of a law to reform partial criminal justice. He then noted how much effort the Democratic candidates had spent Friday’s New Hampshire debate recognizing the key role of black voters in Democratic election success.

“It’s good to hear confirmation of that, and if you’re an African-American voter, you understand that,” said Jones. “Our party reads:” We will spend $ 1 billion on elections and 97% of the campaign funds will go to white male-owned companies. “So do you know what is it that we get out of this relationship? I think that the African American community as a whole can strengthen it if it has competition between the two parties. For a long time, the black voice was taken for granted by the Democrats and written off by the Republicans. It won’t happen this year. “

“I wonder if you think the Democrats have made themselves a little vulnerable by focusing so much on impeachment and investigation,” Cupp asked.

“Huh? Huh? Hmmmm …” asked a smiling Jones, leaning forward and putting his hand around his ear to emphasize the validity of Cupp’s point.

“I wonder if black voters may have important problems,” added Cupp, completing her remarks.

“I would blame my party at this point for engaging in three years of fantasy football politics in which we said,” Okay, don’t worry. Trump will never sit down because the electoral college does not seat him. “Do you remember that?” Jones replied.

“Oh, I do,” said Cupp.

“Bob Mueller will handcuff him from the White House. Do you remember that? Jones added.

“I do.”

“Don’t worry. He will be charged and deposed. Guess what we have after three years of fantasy football? Trump is still in the White House,” Jones said.

“The way we developed our problems may or may not help us,” Jones concluded, beating the Democrats again. “Had we accepted the reality in the past three years that a bunch of people who voted Obama twice, voted Trump twice, it was difficult to call them Nazis and listen to them, in addition to our own constituencies, and find out what they needed, we might be able to have Trump on the run. The reality is all the blood, sweat and tears over the impeachment process, Bob Mueller, he has done nothing against Trump, he is higher in the polls than ever and we still have no candidate. “

