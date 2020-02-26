[Van Jones Pans Bernie Sanders for Feedback on Cuba: ‘Unbelievable He Unsuccessful to’ Discuss to Dem Voters’ Issues]

CNN’s Van Jones panned Senator Bernie Sanders tonight for his answers all through a specifically contentious trade about his feedback about the Castro regime.

Jones began tonight by conversing about how Joe Biden located his footing and supplying Michael Bloomberg some very faint praise: “Bloomberg manufactured a ton of negative jokes. But he was not a undesirable joke.”

As for Sanders, Jones explained the next:

“I was unhappy with Bernie’s reply on the socialism question. He had to know that was coming. There is no explanation to do a massive retrospective nostalgia scream-fest about authoritarian regimes from the 70s. It was an opportunity for Bernie to explain to the American people that when he suggests Democratic Socialism — that’s the level it’s not that stuff from Cuba., it is not that things from the Soviet Union. It is the stuff you see in northern Europe that is functioning nicely for standard people and they vote all the time. He failed to do that. It’s unbelievable he unsuccessful to do it. It is what a large chunk of our social gathering requirements to listen to from him, and he did not do it tonight.”

Anderson Cooper — whose interview with Sanders established off the week’s discussion on this really challenge — said he imagined Sander would deliver up his marketing campaign line about “corporate socialism.”

You can watch higher than, by using CNN.