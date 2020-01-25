Vancouver finally approves Uber and Lyft

divide

In a move that has been underway since 2012, the city of Vancouver has reportedly given Uber and Lyft permission to operate in the city.

Uber originally tried to get to Vancouver, Canada’s third largest metropolitan area, in 2012. However, the traffic regulator said hail companies would be subject to the same rules as limousines and would have to charge at least $ 75 per trip. This prevented Uber from entering.

Travis Kalanick, co-founder and then CEO of Uber, was not satisfied with the rule and expressed his displeasure publicly and even told a local news channel that “almost no one followed this rule”.

The company used its usual tactics to get to a new city. This included lobbying, Twitter campaigns, emails and politicians, but none of them worked.

Uber tried again in 2014, but Vancouver set a six-month moratorium on new taxi licenses and the government put civilian transit agents on the streets to ensure that no taxis were driving illegally. The moratorium was extended several times.

The city finally surrendered on Thursday (January 23) and both Uber and Lyft are now allowed to operate in the city.

“We expect downtown’s busy neighborhoods to include Yaletown, Gastown, and the Granville Strip,” Uber said in an email.

Applications for the operation of Uber were opened in September last year.

Vancouver didn’t suffer without Uber. The number of people who went to work by bike, transit or on foot rose from 57 percent in 2013 to 59 percent in 2017. The city also invested in cycle paths and the car pool of regional transport companies grew in 2017 5.7 percent.

The city also used car sharing from companies like Car2Go, which had 192,000 members in the city. A key aspect of the change in behavior in the city is Car2Go’s announcement that it will cease operations in North America in 2020.

