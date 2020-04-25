Vancouver Temperature: Mild rain, then mainly cloudy

Short article content

VANCOUVER, B.C.:Saturday, April 25.Today’s temperature is anticipated to be predominantly cloudy. Surroundings and Local climate Change Canada states the early morning will start out out with light rain, ending in close proximity to midday, with a high of 15 C and achievable sunny breaks. There is also some wind predicted, and a slight opportunity of showers in the afternoon. Right away assume a slight prospect of showers and a very low of 7 C. On Sunday, it appears to be like mostly cloudy, with a slight possibility of showers in the early morning, and a significant of 15 C. Then the week commences out predominantly cloudy, with a very good likelihood of shower son Monday and a large of 15, possible showers once more on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs of 15 C and 14 C, respectively.

Weather conditions: Vancouver, B.C.

Supply: Surroundings and Weather Change Canada

Website traffic: Reduced Mainland

Zoom in and out to to come across incidents of note or to peek at a targeted visitors camera.