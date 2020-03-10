Vancouver theatre: Five reasons to see Paris! The Present

Anne Carrere is back as Edith Piaf in Paris! The Demonstrate at the Chan Centre on March 18.

Stephane Kerrad

Paris! The Show

When: March 18 at 8 p.m.

The place: Chan Centre, 6265 Crescent Rd. (UBC campus), Vancouver

Tickets: $87.50/76.75/66 at chancentre.com and 604-822-2697

1. Anne Carrere: Paris! The Display finds Anne Carrere, from previous year’s Piaf! The Demonstrate (also at the Chan), reprising her position as France’s “little sparrow.” So all those who thrilled to the French singer’s functionality will have yet another possibility to see her.

2. Chanson: The present is a tribute to the new music of article-2nd World War France. So you will listen to the new music not just of Piaf but of Charles Aznavour, Jacques Brel, Maurice Chevalier, Lucienne Boyer, Charles Trenet, Yves Montand and other individuals.

3. Reside tunes and dance: In addition to Carrere, the clearly show attributes Stéphanie Impoco (who has appeared in a French musical version of Roméo & Juliette) and Jules Grison (from Paris! The Show producer Gil Marsala’s Charles Aznavour tribute Formidable! Aznavour). The touring organization also involves two dancers (Karine Soucheire and Jeff Dubourg) and a stay band: musical director/pianist Philippe Villa, accordion participant Guy Giuliano, percussionist Laurent Sarrien and bassist Daniel Fabriquant.

4. Montmartre: The established is intended to evoke the artistic centre of Paris, Montmartre, as the tale follows a compact-town woman (Impoco) who goals of getting an artist. “You’re in Montmartre, in Paris, and you’re at a table in a bistro,” states Marsala. “And it’s a story of enjoy.” The 2nd act will take position at the Moulin Rouge.

5. No ebook: The tale is explained to in the lyrics of the tracks. “So it’s pretty pure,” Marsala claimed. “That was my challenge. Now the demonstrate is quite profitable in the U.S., we have carried out it in all places in the environment. Now we’re bringing it to the Chan. I’ve incredibly pleased about that.”

