Vancouver Weather: Slight chance of showers and then sunshine

VANCOUVER, B.C.: Saturday, April 19.Today’s climate is anticipated to commence out with some showers, and then clear up for a primarily sunny day with highs of 16 C and 19 C inland, according to Setting and Local weather Modify Canada. Overnight, it seems to be like the clouds will roll back again in with a slight possibility of showers on Sunday morning. The clouds need to obvious afterwards Sunday, nevertheless, for much more sunshine, and highs of 16 C and 19 C inland. Then the 7 days starts off out sunny on Monday, with a significant of 17 C, followed by a mix of sunlight and cloud on Tuesday, with a higher of 14 C. And then the rain is anticipated to make a return on Wednesday, with a large of 12 C. Thursday seems to be cloudy, and then it’s back to a possibility of showers and 16 C on Friday.

Climate: Vancouver, B.C.

Source: Surroundings and Local climate Transform Canada

