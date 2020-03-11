Vancouver’s Sierra Brewerton is singing and dancing her dream

Sierra Brewerton.is showing in 9 to 5: The Musical at Savoy Theatre in London’s West Conclude.

When the curtain rises at the prestigious Savoy Theatre in London, England, this month for the new output of Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5: The Musical, Sierra Brewerton will be there realizing a “an untouchable dream of mine at any time considering the fact that I was a little woman.”

The 24-year-outdated stage performer, born in Vancouver and elevated in the Coquitlam/Maple Ridge region, has been acting due to the fact age 6 and was working professionally at age 12.

Between the early awards the graduate of Danzmode Productions gained ended up the B.C. Provincial Soloist Winner for tap/jazz, and the very first area faucet soloist place at the West Coast Dance Explosion in Las Vegas.

Now Brewerton is in the cast of the London clearly show enjoying the purpose of Missy Hart, the ditzy wife of the pompous Franklin Hart, chief of Consolidated Industries in the acclaimed company life comedy send-up. Brewerton is also performing dance captain for a full of 20 tracks (sections) in the creation.

It’s a prolonged way from her days of dancing in Marianas Trench films for tracks these kinds of as Pop 101 and Stutter, or participating in at the Arts Club Theatre.

Brewerton talked with Postmedia from her Paddington Station neighbourhood to communicate about her career path and the quick-fireplace shift into one particular of the world’s most aggressive theatre scenes.

Q: Your bio and resume read through like another person who arrived out of the womb singing and dancing. Was this usually your passion?

A: My mother states that I was a dancing and singing toddler who would get going to any music that was participating in and, if none was, would make up my possess in my head. Owning been a competitive determine skater, which was an insane existence she definitely didn’t want me to be involved in, she place me in dance courses from age 5. By age 7, I was just one of the von Trapp kids in a Royal City Musical Theatre manufacturing of the Seem of New music, and by higher university, I begun on line education so I could concentration on pre-qualified programs.

Q: So has a life of remaining a musical theatre actor proved to be far more standard and calm than figure skating?

A: Yeah, mother could have experienced 2nd thoughts soon after the point, but I was totally determined upon this profession early on. My initial specialist part was in Gypsy at the Arts Club when I was 12, and then I moved to Calgary when I was 17 to be in Theatre Calgary’s Anne of Environmentally friendly Gables. It seems that I’ve just ridden just one wave right after another to even bigger issues, but I never ever took anything at all or any individual for granted. Fantastic connections are every little thing.

Q: I suppose that Broadway or London’s West Stop would be the two major hot spots for musical theatre. How did you get there?

A: I had always felt like there was a ladder that you went up rung by rung, from Vancouver, to Toronto and, eventually, New York. But I found out the visa process is really tough to get to Broadway, but to some degree significantly less onerous for London. So in June 2019, I flew in excess of there from Toronto to audition for a show, generally to see what the procedure was like.

Immediately after the callback audition, I took an 8 hour flight, adopted by a 2 1/2 hour bus trip and was back in Kingston, wherever I was living at the time. The subsequent early morning, I had a call from my agent declaring “they want you again, tomorrow.” I experienced 2 hrs to get back again on the bus, back again on a flight and have beneath two hours to get from Heathrow to the 2nd callback audition. Then I had to do a third callback, which is normal listed here. In the finish, I experienced the British isles and Eire tour of 9 to 5: The Musical as dance captain, swing for 5 ensemble tracks, and 2nd protect for the part of Margaret. I moved my daily life to London in significantly less than 3 months.

Q: Yep, which is 100 for each cent usual daily life all ideal. And now you are back in the demonstrate at the Savoy?

A: A month and a fifty percent after the tour experienced concluded, I obtained a phone from my agent saying that they needed me back again for the creation at the Savoy on the Strand, which was awesome. I have not completed Missy in advance of, which is a larger role. So, once yet again, it is a different wave ride.

Q: What are the obligations of a dance captain?

A: The job in this article is a minimal various than what I’d carried out a number of moments before in Canada at the Arts Club. To start out with, I operate a necessary 15 moment-long warm-up that the complete business is obligated to show up at. When I’m not on for a display, I view from the front and just take copious notes about all the things from spacing get, inappropriate movement or intention, etcetera. If we are limited people for the reason that of currently being unwell, the dance captain also has to rework every little thing for each one keep track of in the complete display. Indeed, they pay out us added.

