PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts — The iconic Plymouth Rock and other web-sites were lined in crimson graffiti Monday during a vandalism spree uncovered at the web site marking the landing of the Pilgrims in Massachusetts 400 decades in the past.

Officers in Plymouth identified the vandalism early in the morning. Employees experienced eliminated the purple spray paint, which provided the letters MOF and the quantities 508, from the rock prior to midday.

Authorities say no arrests have been created and the site was open to holidaymakers.

The rock has arrive to symbolize the spot the place William Bradford and the Mayflower Pilgrims disembarked ahead of founding Plymouth Colony in December 1620.

Law enforcement said the vandals also qualified a seashell-formed signal celebrating the approaching 400th anniversary of the 1620 Mayflower landing, the Pilgrim Maiden statue and the Nationwide Monument To The Forefathers.

It was not straight away clear if this graffiti incident had any connection to the anniversary celebration, but Plymouth Rock has been the internet site of political demonstrations before.

United American Indians of New England holds the solemn remembrance on each Thanksgiving Day due to the fact 1970 there to remember what organizers explain as “the genocide of thousands and thousands of indigenous people, the theft of native lands and the relentless assault on native tradition.”

