Vandals caught spraying cameras on ATMs at Hillsborough Co. could be linked to ATM explosions, MPs say

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – MEPs are currently investigating whether criminal ATM attacks in Hillsborough County could be linked to recent ATM explosions in the Tampa Bay area.

There have been three ATM explosions in Tampa Bay in the past few months. The first took place on November 4 at a BB&T bank in Oldsmar. The second took place on December 22nd at a pilot bank in Tampa. The last one took place either in late Saturday, January 11th, or early Sunday, January 12th, in a region bank in Valrico.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, someone sprayed the lenses of the surveillance cameras in the area just before the recent explosion in Valrico. Before this explosion in December, surveillance cameras were sprayed at the Pilot Bank in Tampa.

“I think if you detonate some kind of bomb device, it’s an extremely brazen person,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said on Monday.

According to Sheriff Chronister, MPs are currently investigating whether these three explosions could be related to ATM crimes across the county.

According to Chronister, his office has known at least three other incidents of camera lens spraying from banks in the area in the past six months.

The Regions Bank, where the explosion took place last weekend, was previously targeted for July 7, 2019 and again for September 5, 2019, the sheriff said. He posted photos of the July incident that showed two people near the ATM, but said the two had no access to the inside of the ATM in these cases.

The sheriff’s office says both vandals are men of unknown races. At that time both were wearing masks. One of the men was wearing a dark sweatshirt, black pants, and black gloves.

According to the Sheriff Chronister, MPs are investigating a similar incident at J.P. Morgan Chase Bank on Countryway Boulevard. The sheriff says a man sprayed the camera lens and tampered with the ATM at the bank around 2:45 a.m. on December 8.

A photo of the man unable to enter the ATM was released Monday from the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who has information about recent ATM crimes or explosions is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.

