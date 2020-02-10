Vandals destroy Melbourne street art alley

Masked vandals have used a fire extinguisher to bombard an iconic street art street in Melbourne with paint to commit the “shameful” act.

A group of up to 10 vandals wreaked havoc on Saturday evening at 7:24 p.m. when they sprayed art and cobblestones onto the popular Hosier Lane.

Melbourne City Mayor Sally Capp struck vandalism today, describing it as “intimidating” and “unacceptable”.

Masked vandals have damaged street art on Hosier Lane. (Nine)

“We are so disappointed that a group of people on Hosier Lane went through extreme vandalism this weekend,” said Capp.

“We do not tolerate such behavior and want to emphasize the damage it has caused.”

Hosier Lane is one of Melbourne’s best known street art streets. More than 1 million tourists visit graffiti art every year.

CCTV and recordings on social media show the masked men walking up and down the alley and blowing up the walls with paint from fire extinguishers and spray bottles.

The vandals were captured in front of the camera. (Nine) The criminals covered up the artwork and murals. (Nine)

Ms. Capp said there was a “fine line” between graffiti and street art at times, but it was “random nature” that triggered vandalism.

“This balance between street art, graffiti and vandalism is sometimes difficult to manage,” she said.

“We see this act as vandalism, especially given the damage they have done to the pavement and cobblestones.

“We have always been proud to be the capital of street art in Australia and to appreciate the value it brings to our culture and society.

“I encourage our street performers to rethink this vandalism.”

Councilors visited the alley this morning to repair the damage, but more “remedial work” is scheduled to take place.

Ms. Capp said the council would make an official complaint because the attack had severely damaged the council and private property.

Inspector Troy Papworth, the Victoria Police Local Area commander for City West, said the matter was under investigation by the police and there were no suspects at the time.

“The police take this very seriously,” said Insp. Papworth said.

“It’s an attack on street art that forms the fabric of the city of Melbourne.”

The Melbourne East Police Department requested witnesses or individuals with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.