vanderbilt-athletics-to-hold-donation-travel-for-twister-relief-on-saturday-early-morning

Near

Autoplay Clearly show Thumbnails Clearly show Captions Final SlideUp coming Slide

Vanderbilt Athletics introduced that it will maintain a donation travel in guidance of tornado reduction right before Saturday’s basketball video game versus South Carolina.

The generate will final from eight a.m. until noon at the McGugin Centre parking large amount on Jess Neely Push. The university, performing with the Neighborhood Source Center, is inquiring for people to donate private hygiene items, trash bags, gloves, tarps, child things, apparel and batteries.

The initial 500 individuals who donate objects will get a ticket to the recreation.

Germantown, East Nashville and Donelson had been hit challenging by a tornado Tuesday morning. The tornado’s influence was felt for additional than 50 miles, extending into Wilson and Putnam Counties and killing 25 people.