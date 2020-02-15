[vanderbilt-baseball-loses-opener-to-michigan-in-rematch-of-countrywide-title-series]

Vanderbilt baseball couldn’t very open up the 2020 season the way it shut the 2019 campaign.

The No. 1 rated Commodores dropped four-3 to No. 11 Michigan on Friday night time in the MLB4 Collegiate Event in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 2020 period opener was a rematch of very last season’s countrywide title collection, which Vanderbilt received.

This time Michigan (one-) pulled out the victory with Matthew Schmidt’s two-operate house run in the top rated of the ninth inning off Tyler Brown. Vanderbilt loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but Isaiah Thomas flied out to conclude the rally try.

Vanderbilt utilized small ball to consider a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning. Immediately after again-to-again walks, freshman Parker Noland smacked a pinch-strike RBI single in the to start with at-bat of his vocation. Harrison Ray then laid down a squeeze bunt with two strikes to score another run, but that guide did not maintain.

It marked the initially time considering that 1991 that a period opened with a countrywide championship rematch. That year Georgia, the defending national champion, missing to 1990 runner-up Oklahoma State. Likewise, the Commodores could not repeat the outcome of his Faculty Entire world Series finale.

Vanderbilt (-one) will participate in Connecticut on Saturday (6 p.m.) and Cal Poly on Sunday (3 p.m.). Equally video games will stream on MLB.com.

Hickman’s performance appeared like Omaha outing

Vanderbilt junior appropriate-hander Mason Hickman received the commence, just as he did in successful match three of the national title series. And his efficiency was practically as excellent.

Last June, Hickman allowed just one run on 4 hits in six innings to defeat Michigan for the nationwide championship. This time he gave up a person operate on 3 hits in five innings for a no-final decision from the Wolverines.

How faults yielded first three operates

Vanderbilt took a one- guide on Michigan miscues in the to start with inning. Freshman C.J. Rodriquez walked, took next on a wild pitch and highly developed to third on a passed ball. He scored on Austin Martin’s groundout.

But Vanderbilt mistakes also authorized Michigan to plate just one operate in each of the fourth and seventh innings for a two-1 lead. In the fourth, freshman shortstop Carter Young’s throwing error gave a operate back to Michigan. In the seventh, freshman first baseman Spencer Jones’ fielding mistake set Riley Bertram on foundation, and he later on scored on Ethan Smith’s wild pitch.

Kumar Rocker creating time debut Saturday

Sophomore suitable-hander Kumar Rocker, the Faculty Entire world Sequence MVP, will start out Saturday towards UConn. He was virtually unhittable late final time, going 10-one in his last 11 starts and four- with a .96 Era in the NCAA postseason.

But Rocker struggled in this identical tournament a calendar year back. In his higher education debut versus TCU in Arizona, he gave up 5 operates in 1 ⅓ innings. Rocker credited that humbling commence with pushing him to excellence later on in the period, when he was named countrywide freshman of the year.

On Sunday, junior still left-hander Jake Eder will make his initially start considering the fact that 2018. As a extremely-touted freshman, he went one-four in 9 starts and then went to the bullpen. As a sophomore past period, Eder was between Vanderbilt’s best relievers, submitting 3.05 Period in 18 appearances. He enters this time as substantial as a to start with-spherical projection in some mock drafts.

Tickets for residence opener vs. South Alabama

Vanderbilt will enjoy South Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday, the two beginning at 4: 30 p.m., at Hawkins Area in the to start with property games of the season. They will be broadcast on SEC Community Additionally.

It will get started an 11-game homestand for the Commodores, which include the first household weekend sequence towards Illinois-Chicago (Feb. 21-23). Time tickets are marketed out, but one-sport tickets are accessible. Infield seats expense $16 and outfield seats are $7.

Little ones eighth quality and younger are admitted at no price, but all those complimentary tickets need to be claimed at the Hawkins Discipline box workplace on the day of the match only, no earlier than two ½ hours prior to 1st pitch. The promotion will be limited, primarily based on availability.

