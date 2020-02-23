[vanderbilt-basketball-loses-to-georgia-on-buzzer-beating-three-pointer]

Georgia’s Tyree Crump buried a 35-foot shot at the final buzzer to defeat Vanderbilt 80-78 on Saturday.

The Commodores led for just about all the second fifty percent, but they skipped a few straight free throws in the closing 12.four seconds.

Vanderbilt’s Saben Lee, who experienced absent 10-of-10 from the free of charge-throw line, missed the entrance conclude of a 1-and-1, and Georgia countered with two foul photographs to lower the Commodores’ lead to 78-77.

Then freshman Scotty Pippen Jr. skipped two free of charge throws with five.1 seconds remaining. Crump grabbed the defensive rebound, took a few dribbles and heaved a lengthy three-pointer that gave Georgia the gain.

Lee led Vanderbilt with a job-significant 34 factors. Pippen had 20 points, one particular shy of his occupation high. Junior Max Evans included 10 factors.

It was a clash of the SEC’s two worst groups, according to the league standings. Vanderbilt fell to 9-18 overall and 1-13 in SEC participate in. It has misplaced 5 straight online games. Georgia improved to 14-10 and four-10 in the SEC.

Ga led 52-51 with just below 12 minutes remaining when Pippen and Evans buried back-to-back 3-ideas.

Down the extend, Pippen also produced two jumpers, a three-pointer, a dunk and fantastic alley-oop pass to Lee, who concluded with a two-handed jam. Pippen’s flurry established up the Commodores’ prospect to seal the earn, but they could not.

Vanderbilt wander-ons assisted get paid early direct

Lee scored 15 straight details for Vanderbilt late in the to start with 50 %, turning a 23-23 tie into a 38-30 direct. And a lot more impressively, he did it with as many as three stroll-ons on the court docket with him. But even when Ga rolled a 2nd or 3rd defender toward Lee, he continue to attained the paint and concluded with huge baskets or drew fouls.

A person of the walk-ons, former Montgomery Bell Academy standout Drew Weikert, built a steal and a layup to beat the halftime horn and prolong Vanderbilt’s guide to 40-32. It was the first factors of Weikert’s job and in his next match.

Vanderbilt performed four walk-ons full, including Braelee Albert, Jon Jossell and Isaiah Rice. They have been part of critical defensive stops, drew cost fouls and scored a few baskets. Coach Jerry Stackhouse experienced to dig that deep into his bench with such an injury-plagued roster.

Guard Aaron Nesmith, the SEC’s primary scorer early in the period, is out for the calendar year with a foot injuries. Senior forward Clevon Brown has missed 18 consecutive online games with a knee damage. And junior ahead Matthew Moyer skipped a 3rd straight activity with a shoulder injury.

Up up coming: Far more winnable SEC game titles

The weakest section of Vanderbilt’s SEC routine continues. Georgia is in 13th place in the SEC standings. None of the Commodores’ upcoming 3 opponents has winning records in conference perform.

Vanderbilt will host Missouri on Wednesday (ESPNU), adopted by games at Ole Miss (Feb. 29, SEC Network) and Alabama (March 3, SEC Community). They are in 10th, 12th and ninth sites, respectively.

The typical-season finale will be at residence from South Carolina on March 7, followed by the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

