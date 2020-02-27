vanderbilt-basketball,-now-with-a-shedding-record-at-memorial-gymnasium,-falls-to-missouri

Vanderbilt basketball is in jeopardy of a dwelling dropping report for a second straight period just after not doing so in Memorial Gym’s initially 66 decades.

The Commodores dropped 61-52 to Missouri Wednesday night, dropping to nine-10 at Memorial Health club. They ought to defeat South Carolina on March seven in their final household sport to keep away from repeating previous season’s uncommon failure.

Past year, Vanderbilt’s 8-10 mark was its to start with getting rid of house file ever at Memorial Health club, which opened in the 1952-53 year.

“It just was not our night,” said Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse, who emphasized inadequate rebounding, free of charge-throw shooting and scoring droughts between his team’s woes in the reduction to Missouri.

The house dropping file is a reminder that, irrespective of refined progress under Stackhouse, the Commodores are however struggling mightily with an personal injury-plagued lineup. They have a nine-19 general document, which is dangerously shut to past season’s nine-23 mark.

Vanderbilt will finish the time with highway online games at Ole Miss out on Saturday (midday, SEC Network) and Alabama Tuesday (7: 30 p.m., SEC Network), the dwelling finale from South Carolina and then the SEC Event.

On Feb. 5, Vanderbilt ended its report-very long SEC shedding streak with in an upset win over LSU. But that merely place the getting rid of on pause. The Commodores have lost 34 of their last 35 games against SEC teams, such as 32 in the regular period and two in the SEC Tournament.

Missouri (14-14, six-9 SEC) improved to two-nine on the highway. This was its initially SEC street gain.

“It was important just to win a sport,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin mentioned. “It’s not an simple detail. For us, (not successful on the highway) had gotten virtually psychological.”

How Vanderbilt missing to Missouri

Freshman Scotty Pippen Jr. led Vanderbilt with 19 points, like 15 in the to start with fifty percent. Saben Lee had 14 points.

Scoring droughts plagued Vanderbilt all evening. In the initially 50 %, it experienced separate stretches of six minutes and 4 minutes with no a subject aim.

In the 2nd 50 %, an eight-minute time period with out a industry target was last but not least finished on a layup by wander-on Drew Weikert, a former Montgomery Bell Academy standout. That lower Missouri’s direct to 42-37 with 11: 32 remaining.

Ejike Obinna finished a two-handed dunk and drew a foul with three: 40 remaining to trim the gap to 53-48. But he skipped the ensuing totally free toss, and Missouri answered with 4 straight details to maintain its cushion.

Vanderbilt never got nearer than 7 factors in the remaining three minutes. It built only 4-of-21 from three-stage range and 16-of-29 from the foul line. Missouri dominated the boards with a 42-27 rebounding margin.

