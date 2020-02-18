[vanderbilt-football-announces-dates-for-spring-practice,-black-&-gold-spring-game]

Vanderbilt football will kick off spring apply Feb. 25, and the Black & Gold Spring Sport will be April 3.

It will be a spring of changeover for the Commodores, who posted a three-9 file past year.

New offensive coordinator Todd Fitch and new defensive coordinator Ted Roof will set up their schemes. And the competition for a new setting up quarterback will commence.

Freshman Ken Seals, an early enrollee, ought to get most of the early reps. Junior-college or university transfer Jeremy Moussa is also on campus, but he will be limited early in spring due to the fact of a leg harm suffered last season.

Practices are scheduled for Feb. 25, 27 and 28 in limited gear. The crew will be off the adhering to week for spring crack and then return to exercise on March 10.

The Black & Gold Spring Sport is scheduled for 7: 15 p.m. April three. A lot more information will be announced at a afterwards day.

