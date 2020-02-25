vanderbilt-football-hires-vast-receivers-mentor-tony-ball-to-complete-personnel

Vanderbilt has hired huge receivers coach Tony Ball, the sixth new assistant on Derek Mason’s 10-male team this period.

He replaces Aaron Moorehead, who became the Philadelphia Eagles vast receivers mentor.

Ball joins offensive coordinator Todd Fitch, offensive line coach Pete Rossomando, defensive coordinator Ted Roof, linebackers coach Kenechi Udeze and cornerbacks coach Aaron Henry as newcomers on the Vanderbilt employees.

They debuted Tuesday through Vanderbilt’s first training of spring practice.

Only 4 assistants continue to be from past season’s three-nine workforce, including defensive line mentor Jovan Haye, defensive backs coach Marc Mattioli, operating backs mentor Tim Horton and distinctive teams coordinator/tight finishes mentor Devin Fitzsimmons.

Past season, Ball was the passing recreation coordinator and extensive receivers mentor at Texas-San Antonio. Right before that, he used two seasons with Fitch at Louisiana Tech.

Ball also served as an assistant at Louisville (1995-97), Virginia Tech (1998-2005), Ga (2006-14) and LSU (2015), along with before stints at Chattanooga, Austin Peay, ETSU and other individuals. He was a standout running back and kick returner at Chattanooga in the early 1980s.

