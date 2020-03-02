vanderbilt-women’s-basketball-enters-sec-event-with-slender-wnit-shot-immediately-after-upset-of-kentucky

Vanderbilt women’s basketball is riding its most effective earn in 4 many years into the SEC match.

Does that mean the program is turning the corner, or is it far too minimal far too late? There are realistic arguments possibly way immediately after the Commodores beat No. 16 Kentucky 70-64 on Sunday in the normal-year finale.

No. 12 seed Vanderbilt will participate in No. 13 seed Auburn on Wednesday (10 a.m., SEC Community) in the SEC match in Greenville, South Carolina. In this article is what to make of the Commodores’ late-year struggles, signature acquire, postseason possibilities and coach Stephanie White’s future.

Can Vanderbilt nonetheless engage in in the WNIT?

The SEC match champion receives an automated NCAA Tournament bid. Beyond that, a team have to have a .500 in general document or improved to get a WNIT invitation.

That implies Vanderbilt (14-15) ought to conquer Auburn (10-17) and upset No. 5 seed Arkansas (22-seven) on Thursday to stay away from a losing file. And even then, as a lot of as a few SEC teams could be chosen just before the Commodores.

ESPN’s hottest bracketology projects 7 SEC teams producing the NCAA Tournament, leaving Alabama (18-11), Ga (16-13) and Florida (15-14) with possible WNIT bids. Vanderbilt’s postseason bid may have been squandered by a disheartening 78-66 property reduction to Missouri (8-21) on Feb. 20.

Why simply cannot Vanderbilt earn like this extra typically?

The get in excess of No. 16 Kentucky snapped Vanderbilt’s 29-recreation losing streak in opposition to rated opponents, with its earlier this kind of victory around No. 24 Missouri on Feb. 28, 2016. Before in that 2016 period, Vanderbilt also conquer No. 12 Kentucky. People wins came in former coach Melanie Balcomb’s final period, so this was the first a person over a ranked opponent in White’s four-calendar year tenure.

This year the Commodores also were aggressive in losses to No. four Connecticut, No. nine Mississippi Condition and then-No. 22 Tennessee. But they struggled mightily towards lesser opponents.

Vanderbilt touts possible but not consistency. That, at minimum, is a much more narrow criticism than basically dropping to all opponents, which has been the tale of the earlier two seasons.

Stephanie White tenure is bettering, but how significantly?

White has long gone 14-16, seven-24, 7-23 and 14-15 in her four seasons. These middle two years were the worst in plan background, which indicates this period has proven noteworthy progress. Which is continue to a much cry from Vanderbilt’s wealthy tradition, which involves a Ultimate 4 and four other Elite 8 appearances.

But the Commodores had been on a downturn right before White’s arrival, failing to make the NCAA Match in the former two seasons. Must Vanderbilt stick with White because she’s displaying enhancement, or ought to it hold her accountable for the reduced expectations?

Because Vanderbilt is a private institution, White’s deal terms are not obtainable. But a conventional offer for her 2016 employing would’ve been possibly 5 or 6 yrs. She was hired the exact same yr as men’s basketball mentor Bryce Drew, who received a 6-12 months offer. That usually means White most likely has one or two decades remaining on her contract.

Vanderbilt athletics is in transition with interim athletics director Candice Storey Lee and interim chancellor Susan Wente at the helm. That atmosphere may well assist White be retained for one more season.

Is subsequent period better or about the identical?

If White is retained, up coming time both will be an endorsement of her vision or an indictment of her coaching. The roster, which was fairly hampered by accidents this time, will tout the most expertise for Vanderbilt in several yrs.

Forward Koi Really like was among the the SEC’s most effective freshmen this time. Forward Brinae Alexander, a previous Riverdale standout, may well have been an All-SEC nominee if she had not ruptured her Achilles tendon. Place guard Jordyn Cambridge, a former Ensworth standout, is an SEC Defensive Player of the Yr candidate as the league’s steals leader.

Guard Chelsie Hall is a tested perform-maker and former Freshman All-SEC selection. Ahead Autumn Newby is an powerful rebounder and defender. Emily Bowman, a six-foot-6 signee, will deliver an additional post presence.

Missouri transfer Akira Levy, a two-time Pass up Basketball at Upperman, results in being suitable following season. She was a Freshman All-SEC variety in 2019. And other promising younger gamers should provide depth.

Vanderbilt’s 2019-20 season is running out of time. It must figure out whether or not this was its most effective or the begin of a resurgence. The answer does not show up clear.

Arrive at Adam Sparks at [email protected] and on Twitter @AdamSparks.