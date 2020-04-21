Vanderpump Rules Recap: Stassi Schroeder explodes in Beau Clark Over Kristen Doute

Beau Clark caught on girlfriend Stassi Schroeder and his old friend Kristen Doute on Tuesday ‘ “Vanderpump Rules” – and it’s not a cool place.

Kristen was out with Stassi and Katie Maloney, with two women claiming that their beauty is done for good. Beau, however, was still friendly to Kristen, an incident that angered the other half.

Stassi said he was “moved” by Katie’s attitude around a man, before taking the stage 2 drama by mixing it up, “It’s weird and it’s really f-king for me and this one before, when he was with Sandoval and was associated with Jax, betrayed me and lied to her for the longest time. “

Because of all the miracles that happen to them, Stassi, Katie and Kristen have to promote the Witches of WeHo wine with a big party. Schroeder does not want anything, repeating his desire to leave the partnership once the deal is reached.

“Beyonce and I’m leaving,” she declared in a confessional.

When the women organized the party – or, as Kristen put it, she arranged the party while Katie “helped” and Stassi did “nothing” – Beau arranged the event for herself Lisa Vanderpump. You see, he planned to make a proposal the next day and Lisa and her friends and family volunteered to do business after Stassi (hopefully) did.

Lisa says they should invite Kristen to the curbside, with Beau saying she’ll see how the drinks go with the wine that evening and leave. Well, based on the action, it is safe to say that Kristen may not have reached the invitation.

In a Witches soiree, Beau tries to tell Stassi that he can keep Kristen at least “at his height” without her. He pleaded, “It’s okay with me not to be friends with people who bother me and take away my life but that doesn’t help.”

After this intense conversation, she spoke to Kristen, who asked if they were still friends. He said they were, of course, but probably not going to give him the “biggest hug as I always do” with Stassi.

“So you can’t be my friend because Stassi doesn’t like me?” Kristen asked, pointing blankly “Can’t you be friends with her instead of her friends?” He said he didn’t want to just encourage Stassi, forcing Kristen to ask, “Did you fear him?”

When things got worse, Stassi was gone when Kristen told him, “I’m just trying to talk to my friends.”

“My friends,” Stassi corrected, saying Doute’s comments were “a very strange thing to say.” While Kristen was on fire, she said “all clashes are not worth the wine party”.

With Kristen no longer part of the conversation, Stassi then sets a goal for Beau and says that Doute never paid for it. “Do you want to run after him? Do you miss the end of your romance?” he asked. “What is this? I’m terrified. What the f – k, why are you so mad at her? You’re still voting for Kristen!”

“Stassi does not choose who my friends are,” she turned, saying that she had every right to still consider Kristen a friend. When asked why he was angry, he said he was “holding something f – king strange.”

“You can go home to Kristen or you can go home to me,” she told him. “I feel ashamed and weird and I can’t believe this is what you are doing to me. I’m sad and refuse to look at me! I’m your person – am I not a king? Am I? No? Beau, am I not …? “

When he gave her a blanket line, Stassi went. Everyone was watching, as he told Katie, “I should make a f – king offer it tomorrow.”

While that may not sound like much, we all know They both ended, with the proposal for next week’s episode.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Tuesday on Bravo.