vanessa-bryant-‘devastated’-over-reports-deputies-shared-photos-of-helicopter-crash-site

by: CNN Newsource
Posted:
/ Updated:
(CNN) – Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, said she is devastated over reports that sheriff’s deputies shared photos of the helicopter crash site.
Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.
Through her attorney, his widow said, “This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”
She added, “We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light.”
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports that crash scene photos had been shared by saying, “The facts surrounding these allegations are currently under investigation.”
