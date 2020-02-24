vanessa-bryant-documents-wrongful-death-lawsuit-about-helicopter-crash-that-killed-kobe-and-gianna

LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant has sued the pilot and enterprise included in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant very last thirty day period.

Kobe and Gianna ended up among the nine individuals killed in the crash.

The wrongful death lawsuit was submitted Monday early morning.

In the claim, Bryant’s lawyer alleges Ara Zobayan “unsuccessful to adequately keep an eye on and assess the temperature prior to takeoff.”

The lawsuit also alleges “he failed to receive correct weather conditions facts” prior to the flight.

Producing: This story will be up-to-date as additional details gets to be available.