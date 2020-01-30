Vanessa Bryant falls silent for the first time since a helicopter crashed

LOS ANGELES- Vanessa Bryant, widow of Kobe Bryant, makes her first public statement since the helicopter crashed with a post on Instagram.

Kobe, 41, and daughter Gianna, (Gigi) 13, were among the nine people who died on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

Vanessa has three other daughters with the NBA legend Natalia (17), Bianka (3) and Capri (7 months).

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my revered husband Kobe, the amazing father of our children, and my beautiful, sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter and amazing sister of Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love in this terrible time. Thank you for all prayers. We definitely need it. We are devastated by the sudden loss of my esteemed husband Kobe – the amazing father of our children. and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter and wonderful sister of Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their relatives on Sunday, and we share their grief very closely. There are currently not enough words to describe our pain. I console myself knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were loved so deeply. We were so incredibly blessed to have her in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our wonderful blessing that was taken from us too early. I am not sure what our life holds beyond today, and it is impossible to imagine life without it. But we wake up every day and keep pushing because Kobe and our little girl Gigi shine on us to show us the way. Our love for them is infinite – and that means immeasurable. I just wish I could hug, kiss and bless her. Have them here with us forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, grief and support with us. We ask that you give us the respect and privacy we need to master this new reality. In honor of our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has established the MambaOnThree Fund to support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. Visit MambaSportsFoundation.org to advance Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports. Thank you for raising us in your prayers and loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ??

Bryant went on to offer condolences to the families of the seven other victims. She thanks the public for sharing her joy, grief and support.

She ends the post with hashtags that refer to Kobe’s proudest role as the father of four girls with ‘#GirlsDad’.

An investigation into the cause of the helicopter crash has not yet been completed.