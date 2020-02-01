Vanessa Bryant honored her husband and daughter when the Lakers paid tribute to them

Vanessa Bryant honored her husband and daughter and described them as “our angels” on the day the Lakers paid them an emotional tribute.

Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter accident on their way to the 13-year-old’s basketball game.

When the Lakers paid tribute to one of their biggest stars in their first game since his death, Bryant’s widow released an Instagram picture of the vacancies at the Staples Center in honor of her husband and daughter.

“There is no # 24 without # 2”, she wrote the post on her Instagram and added the hashtags #GirlDaddy, #DaddysGirl, #MyBabbies and #OurAngels.

Her husband’s basketball jersey was number 24, while her daughter was number 2.

In her Instagram stories, she also posted a sunset with purple and gold heart emojis underneath.

ESPN’s Elle Duncan said this week that Kobe Bryant was telling her how proud he was to be a father to all daughters.

“I would have five girls if I could,” Duncan Bryant said to her. “I am a girl’s father.”

In response, men have celebrated Bryant’s life by celebrating their relationship with their daughters and posting images on social media using the hashtag #girldad.

Other victims included John Altobelli, the baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa. Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton; Assistant to basketball coach Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan.