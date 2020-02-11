Vanessa Bryant is sincere about the grieving process after losing Kobe and her daughter – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML03014c2695e7fd9135ccd0b4ff919e9b11%

Two weeks after the NBA legend and 13-year-old Gianna died in a helicopter accident, his widow turned to social media to share his pain and struggled to accept the shocking loss.

Vanessa Bryant shed her pain on Instagram while she cries for her husband Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The basketball legend and the 13-year-old girl died in a helicopter accident last month (January 26) and Vanessa admits that she is still suffering from painful pain from her death.

“I have been reluctant to express my feelings in words,” he told Monday on an Instagram legend with a video showing the Kobe training Gigi’s basketball team. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi have disappeared.”

“I can’t process them at the same time. It’s like trying to process Kobe who left, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels bad.”

Vanessa went on to admit that she has survival pain, but remains strong for her other three children.

“Why would I wake up another day when my baby can’t get that chance? I’m so angry. I had so much life to live,” he wrote. “Then I realize that I have to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Crazy, I am not with Kobe and Gigi, but I am grateful that I am here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

“I know what I feel that is normal. It is part of the grieving process. I only wanted to share in case someone there has experienced a loss like this. God, I wish they were here and this nightmare was over. Praying for all the victims of this terrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for everyone. ”

Kobe and his daughter Gianna were on their way to a basketball game for their team in the helicopter before it crashed. The accident claimed the lives of nine people.

