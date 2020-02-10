Vanessa Bryant on Kobe’s death, Gianna: “I can’t process both at the same time”

February 10 (UPI) – Vanessa Bryant posted an emotional message on social media Monday expressing her sadness and anger as she continued with the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in the last helicopter crash Month is finished.

In a longer post on Instagram, Vanessa Bryant said she “didn’t like to put my feelings into words” and tried to “accept that both Kobe and Gigi had disappeared”.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she wrote. “I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like trying to process that Kobe is gone, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I? be able to wake up? ” Another day my baby doesn’t have this opportunity?! I am so crazy. She had so much to live for. “

Bryant said that she realizes that she has to stay strong for her three surviving daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

“I’m not crazy with Kobe and Gigi, but thankful that I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri,” she wrote. “I know what I think is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to tell if anyone out there has experienced such a loss. I wish they were here and this nightmare was over.”

“I pray for all victims of this terrible tragedy. Please keep praying for everyone.”

The post also included a video from Slam Magazine about Kobe coaching Gianna’s youth basketball team. Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed when their helicopter crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California on January 26. The group was led to a girls’ basketball tournament at Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy.

A public memorial was held on Monday for baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa. Veterans Ara Zobayan, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and their daughter Payton were also killed in the crash.

Vanessa Bryant announced last week that a memorial to the “Festival of Life” would be held at the Staples Center on February 24 to honor Kobe and Gianna.