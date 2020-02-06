Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna on Instagram

Vanessa Bryant remembered her “handsome, sweet, funny” husband Kobe and her “beautiful” daughter Gianna in heartfelt new posts on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the mother of four shared a series of photos and videos in honor of the couple who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26.

In addition to a portrait of Kobe, Vanessa wrote: “I miss you so much … I miss you and say: ‘Bonjourno principessa / reina.”

In hashtags, she described the late basketball icon as “my best friend”, “best dad” and “loving husband” and added the words “handsome, cute, funny, silly”.

Vanessa also shared a photo and footage taken during a ‘jersey retirement’ for 13-year-old Gianna on her high school basketball court.

The ceremony featured a beautiful photo of the teenager, written in roses next to her name and number 2 – the number she wore on her basketball jersey.

“My Gianna. God, I miss you,” Vanessa captioned the picture.

“I was so happy to wake up and see your beautiful face and amazing smile for 13 years. I wish it had been to my last breath.

“Mom loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1.”

Gianna and Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26th. (Getty)

In a video recorded during the jersey’s retirement, Gianna’s colleagues remember her as the leader and key member of both the school’s basketball team and the student council.

“She had big dreams and visions to bring school together … her legacy will never be forgotten,” says one student.

“She always showed up with a smile and motivated us to do more. It pushed us to act,” added another student.

“She took projects into her own hands and was a team player … she would never wait for change. She was the change.”

Last week, Vanessa shared her first public message on Instagram after the fatal helicopter crash that killed nine more, including two of Gianna’s basketball teammates.

She posted a photo of herself and Kobe with her four daughters, saying that the tragedy “completely devastated her family” and thanked the public for their support.

“We are devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their grief very closely,” wrote the grieving mother.

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant were at an event last year. (Getty)

“There are currently not enough words to describe our pain. I console myself that Kobe and Gigi knew they were loved so deeply. We were so incredibly blessed to have her in our lives. I wish you were here with us forever.

“I am not sure what our life holds beyond today and it is impossible to imagine life without it. But we wake up every day and try to keep pushing because Kobe and our little girl Gigi seem to us, to light the path way. “