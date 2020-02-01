Vanessa Bryant posts photo of Kobe and Gianna jerseys: `` There is no # 24 without # 2 ''

LOS ANGELES – “There is no # 24 without # 2”, Vanessa Bryant captioned an Instagram post showing the jerseys of her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna draped over the seats where the last two sat in the Staples Center.

Vanessa Bryant released the photo Friday night after the Los Angeles Lakers arena covered several rows of seats on the court with the NBA star’s # 8 and # 24 jerseys.

Before their home game against the Portland Trailblazers, the Lakers organized a 25-minute heartfelt tribute to Kobe and his daughter Gigi, who died when their helicopter crashed in southern California, killing the nine people on board.

The celebration began with emotional videos, followed by performances by R&B artists Usher and Boyz II Men as well as cellist Ben Hong. Basketball legend LeBron James addressed the crowd, delivering a prepared speech “straight from the heart”.

“So, in the words of Kobe Bryant,” Mamba out “, but in our own words,” not forgotten “. Carry on, brother, “he concluded his speech.

Vanessa Bryant’s latest post also included several hashtags; among them, “#GirlDaddy” in reference to the now viral SportsCenter interview where Kobe calls himself “daddy’s daughter”.

Holding back tears, the SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan recounted the 2018 interview.

“I asked if he wanted more children, and he said that his wife Vanessa really wanted to try again for a boy, but we were kind of worried joking that it would be another girl, and I said, “Four girls, are you a joke? What do you think? How would you feel? And without hesitation, he said, “I would have five more daughters if I could. I’m a daddy girl,” she said.

The mother of four Kobe Bryant’s daughters spoke publicly for the first time since Wednesday’s tragedy, thanking millions for “their support and love during this horrible time.”

In an Instagram post, she posted a photo of herself and Kobe and their four daughters and wrote, in part:

“There are not enough words to describe our pain right now. I am reassured to know that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were so deeply loved. We have been incredibly blessed to have them in our lives . “

