Vanessa Bryant says she’s struggling to deal with the deaths of Kobe and Gigi in a heartbreaking Instagram post

(CNN) – Since Vanessa Bryant broke the silence on the deaths of her husband and daughter, she has regularly posted moving tributes to Kobe and Gianna on Instagram. Bryant maintained a solid front, helping fans stay informed of Gianna’s jersey retirement and the upcoming memorial service.

But in her last article, she broke down those walls, admitting that she was struggling to cope with the sudden loss of her husband and daughter.

“I was hesitant to express my feelings in words,” said Bryant in his article. “My brain refuses to accept that Kobe and Gigi are gone. I cannot treat both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe’s departure, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. ”

“Why should I be able to wake up another day when my little girl can’t have this opportunity ?! I’m so angry. She had so much life to live. Then I realize that I have to be strong and be there for my 3 daughters, “said Bryant.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter were killed on January 26 after the tragic helicopter crash in which they were boarding in Southern California. Seven other people, including Gianna’s teammates, were also killed.

Bryant mentioned the other families of the victims in her message and said she hoped her words could be a little comfort to others.

“I just wanted to share in case someone suffered a loss like this,” said Bryant.

“Pray for all the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for everyone, ”said Bryant.

The memorial service for Kobe and Gianna will take place on February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.