(CNN) – Vanessa Bryant is suing Island Express Helicopters for the deaths of her spouse Kobe and their 13-yr-previous daughter Gianna.

Island Categorical owned the helicopter that crashed final month killing the Bryants and 7 other people on board.

The lawsuit statements Island Specific is liable for the steps taken by the pilot who was also killed.

The criticism alleges he didn’t thoroughly keep an eye on the temperature or abort the flight owing to unsafe circumstances.