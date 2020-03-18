Vanessa Bryant Wants Kobe Trust to Include Young Daughter Capri

exclusive

Vanessa Bryant filed legal documents to protect all his children … he asked for a judge to change KobeThe confidence is that she will provide for their youngest daughter Capri, who was born after the latest trust document was drafted and signed.

According to the documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, Kobe created a trust that could be given to Vanessa and her children back in 2003. The trust has been renewed several times, most recently in 2017. As each time one of their children is born that 4 they gave birth to the confidence to include them.

The problem is … Capri was born 9 months ago and doesn’t seem to have much of a rush to change the document, since Kobe is healthy and young. It is clear that they have never experienced the family tragedy when they were both Kobe and Gigi was killed in a helicopter crash in January.

Vanessa asked the judge to include Capri, and made it clear that it was Kobe’s intention to provide for her children. He even referred to most of one of the documents.

It seems certain that a judge will allow that change.

According to the trust agreement, Vanessa, Natalia and Bianka get out of the trunk and earn the trust during Vanessa’s life, and then her children get the rest of her death. Vanessa wants to include Capri in the distribution.