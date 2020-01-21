Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler split over Zac Efron?

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin ButlerThe recent breakup had nothing to do with it Zac Efron, despite an incorrect tabloid report. Gossip Cop can expose the wrong story. It is completely invented.

Last week it was announced that Hudgens and Butler had ended their romance after more than eight years. northwest takes the opportunity to blame Efron, who the actress dated from 2005 to 2010 after meeting on the set of High School Musical. “They are in contact with each other again,” an alleged source tells the outlet. “Vanessa will probably never get over him. They came together much too young and both had other things they wanted to achieve. “

Efron had a health scare last month when he did a survival reality show in Papua New Guinea. The actor is said to have contracted a bacterial infection and had to be hospitalized in Australia, but recovered quickly. The magazine uses the incident as a “catalyst” for its supposed reunion with Hudgens. “Vanessa got sick when she heard the news and immediately stretched it out,” says the unknown insider. “They talked and it was like old times. All of these feelings came back. “

The questionable tipster adds that Hudgens decided to drop Butler after reconnecting with Efron. “She has had a great time with him over the years, but her heart will always belong to Zac,” says the seemingly imaginary source. “It almost took me to lose him permanently to make her realize that she has to be honest with herself.”

NW simply connects Hudgens’ separation and Efron’s fear of health – these are completely independent events. E! News, a much more reliable source for celebrities, rightly reported that Hudgens and Butler split because of the distance. The Exes have filmed different projects on different continents, and the time in between has taken a toll. The reputable sales outlet even mentioned the possibility that the two “could find their way to each other”. Efron’s name was not mentioned in the article because it is a non-factor.

Another trusted source for celebrity news, People Magazine reported that Hudgens and Butler talked about getting married before they split up.

Still, Gossip Cop Checked in at a source near the situation that confirms that the NW report is a total invention. This is the same tabloid that we messed up last month for falsely claiming Charlize Theron might be pregnant with Efron’s baby. This scenario was crazy. This latest story may be a little more down-to-earth, but not more specific.