[vanessa-hudgens-dolls-up-for-‘west-side-story’-opening-on-broadway]

Vanessa Hudgens appears to be like so chic in her all black outfit while strolling the red carpet at the opening evening of Broadway’s West Side Story revival on Thursday (February 20) in New York City.

The 31-year-previous actress is no stranger to Broadway and she’s a veteran when it comes to the entire world of musicals. She has claimed that West Facet Tale adjusted the system of her lifestyle!

“I bear in mind observing Natalie Wooden in West Aspect Story for the to start with time, and I’m kind of always heading to consider of her as Maria,” Vanessa informed Bustle. “[That movie] kind of adjusted the course of my daily life — Ok, let’s be serious, I was most likely only like 4 years previous when I noticed it — but if I hadn’t viewed that movie I really do not know if I would have been as passionate about musical theater as I am right now.”

Also in attendance at the opening night time was Euphoria actress Storm Reid.