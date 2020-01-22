Vanessa Hudgens feeds the romantic rumors of Kyle Kuzma in another Lakers game – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML840afa0d583deec40274d61e065a3a3011%

It is Vanessa Hudgens firing his shot?

Almost a week after his divorce Austin Butler, the actress was seen during a dinner with the Los Angeles star Lakers Kyle Kuzma on Tuesday, January 21.

Today she is still hanging on the east coast to continue supporting the 24-year-old basketball player in New York at Madison Square Garden, where the Lakers play against the Knicks.

Hudgens was photographed tonight and made a discreet entrance to Madison Square Garden to see Kuzma in action, dressed in a big black coat, brown knee-high boots with a black baseball-like cap, you know, to keep her unobtrusive.

On Tuesday evening, according to photos from TMZ, Hudgens and Kuzma had dinner at the Italian restaurant Lilia in Brooklyn, where they met a little more for a bottle of wine.

Hudgens and his old debt decided to go their own way earlier this month after the first rumors in September 2011. According to one source, distance played a major role. “They are filming on two different continents and it is a matter of distance,” one source told E! News about the division. “There is no bad blood at all and they respect each other very much.”

Since then, Hudgens has been out and lived his best life after the breakup.

Last week the 31-year-old actress went to the premiere of her last film on the red carpet. Bad Boys for Life and she looked happier than ever in a hot dress, giving us great glamorous old Hollywood energy.

Now his last public outings with Kuzma can be friendly outings, but recent social media activity is making fans speculate that something else could happen between the two.

Kuzma endorsed a recent Instagram photo: “Yes, we like that”, to which Hudgens coquettish reply: “We already do that.” The actress also encouraged the basketball star last week in the Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

We believe it is safe to say that Hudgen & # 39; s has officially become the # 1 Kuzma fan.

