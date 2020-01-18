Vanessa Hudgens reveals the sweet nickname Snoop Dogg gave him – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML864a5377b6aecc286a893e52e5fc762b11%

Who knows Vanessa Hudgens Y Snoop DoggThey were such good recordings.

Do you need proof? While in press for his new movie Bad boys for life, the 31-year-old actress went on the Tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, January 17 and spoke about meeting the 48-year-old rapper at the film premiere earlier this week in Los Angeles, California.

“I was very enthusiastic, I am a big Snoop fan. This time I could really talk to him,” Hudgens said. Jimmy Fallon. “He even gave me a nickname. Nessie calls me. It’s like that, & # 39; how are you Nessi? & # 39;”

She adds excitedly that she is the rapper “Drop It Like It & # 39; s Hot, quot;” told: “I’m going to the party later, I’m going to drink gin and juice, Snoop.”

In Fallon, the star also talked about the wonderful experience with which he collaborated Martin Lawrence Y Will Smithon the set “They are the sweetest boys ever,” Hudgens said, adding that the first week on the set the two actors gave her flowers along with more gifts.

The night of Bad boys for life premiere, she also shared a photo of the two together.

“The highlight. And I went to the party later and drank gin and juice. I relaxed. Loooool,” he wrote.

His last press trip for his new film comes just after his divorce with his nine-year-old boyfriend, Austin Butler. the High School Musical alum and Once upon a time in Hollywood The actor left him earlier this week and a source quoted “busy schedules, quot” as part of the reason they broke up.

“They film on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” the source shared. “There is no bad blood at all and they respect each other very much.”

