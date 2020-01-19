Vanessa Hudgens sings about “strong” amid Austin Butler’s split

Vanessa Hudgens knows that love will save the day.

On Friday, the 31-year-old actress, who recently reportedly split with long-time friend Austin Butler, shared an uplifting Instagram video in which she sang Des’ree’s popular 1994 jam ‘You Gotta Be’.

The high school musical in dark denim, a vintage t-shirt and a leather jacket with fringes enthusiastically matched the refrain: “You have to be tough, you have to be stronger / you have to be cool, you have to be calm / you have to stay together / Everything I know, everything I know, love will save the day. “

Hudgens smiled as she danced to music with her friend, Australian professional dancer Laura New.

“She is the best friend,” Hudgens labeled the clip.

A source from Us Weekly claimed this week that Hudgens and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, actor Butler, ended their relationship after eight years of dating.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler. (Getty Images)

Neither Hudgens nor Butler have publicly confirmed the separation.

A source told E! Message that the separation was consensual and due to conflicting schedules.

“They only shoot on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” said the source. “There is no such thing as bad blood and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

Vanessa Hudgens is said to have separated from Austin Butler after eight years together. (Instagram)

Hudgens is currently abroad and is filming The Princess Switch: Switched Again. Meanwhile, Butler is said to be working on a new Elvis Presley biopic under the direction of Australian director Baz Luhrmann.

