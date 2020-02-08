Vanessa Kirby Return to Mission: Impossible Sequels

Vanessa Kirby returns for Mission: Impossible sequels

In an interview with Glamor Magazine UK, Emmy Award nominee Vanessa Kirby (The crown. Hobbs & Shaw) has officially confirmed that she will resume her role as Alanna Mitsopolis / White Widow in upcoming Paramount Pictures action sequels Task: Impossible 7 and Task: Impossible 8 The premiere is scheduled for 2021 and 2022, respectively. The character of British actress White Widow first appeared in 2018 Task: Impossible Fallout.

Kirby has also announced that she will soon be receiving training for the Impossible mission Sequels after she recently finished filming her upcoming drama film Pieces of a woman with Shia LaBeouf. “I just made a film (Pieces of a Woman) about a couple who is losing a baby with Shia LaBeouf, who is now one of my best friends. I love him so much. It was extremely intense and very dark, so starting the training for Mission Impossible will publish everything a little. “

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are back Impossible mission Alum Rebecca Ferguson (Doctor sleep), Simon Pegg (Ready, player one), Ving Rhames (pulp fiction) and Henry Czerny (Ready or Not) together with newcomers Shea Whigham (joker), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Avengers: Infinity War).

After the great critical and commercial success of the last two episodes, writer / director Christopher McQuarrie signed a new contract with Paramount to rewrite and direct the next two episodes, and declined other studio offers to continue his longstanding partnership with the Franchise star Tom Cruise continues. Skydance Media, which joined the franchise at the fourth installment, Ghost Protocol, returns to create the next two entries.

The Impossible mission The franchise spans nearly 25 years and six films, starting with modest critical and big box office successes in the first two films, until the lead actor is seen in more explosive and explosive stories Rate, FailWith the highest ratings for both the franchise and action genres, currently rated by critics of Rotten Tomatoes at 97%, and the franchise’s top gross earnings of over $ 790 million worldwide.