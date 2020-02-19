[vanessa-&-veronica-merrell-launch-year-two-of-‘twin-my-heart’]

Vanessa and Veronica Merrell are back with a further period of their dating demonstrate Twin My Heart!

In period 1, Veronica helped Vanessa obtain adore as a result of a collection of worries.

Time two will see the Merrell twins assisting their most effective close friends Nezza Arrieta and Franny Arrieta come across like in Los Angeles. In a shock twist, it will be twin vs. twin as they just about every choose five guys to be on their teams in hopes that a lucky contestant will win the heart of their finest close friends.

In case you missed it, Vanessa and Veronica have been not long ago nominated for a 2020 Kids’ Decision Award. They are up for Preferred Woman Social Star. Be sure to look at out the entire record of nominations right here!

