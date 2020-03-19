Vans For Bends want to sacrifice the entire fleet on the NHS in crisis koronavirusnaga

Vans For Bands stated that he would like to offer the entire fleet in the NHS for help during the current crisis koronavirusnaga.

Company specializing in the rental of vans for touring musicians, created a fleet of 11 cars. However, due to the termination of the impact of live music coronavirus vans are not used in most events.

Thus, instead they were just sitting around doing nothing, Vans For Bands would like to borrow them in the NHS for use by employees.

Sharing with a letter, Director Edward Thompson wrote in the NHS, today Vans For Bands asking for help, to report it to the right person or department.

The company tweeted: “After appearing in Tarrant BBC News on Tuesday, offering our sleeping coaches in the NHS, we will go all out looking for the right person / deputy to contact Please help us divided, so he got to the right. human. “

As the amplification of viral crisis events continue to be lifted. Yesterday (March 18) Glastonbury announced that the festival in 2020 was canceled.

Later on “Eurovision” I went to the competition, which was first canceled the event in its 63-year history.

Meanwhile, at the last press conference on the coronavirus crisis, the Prime Minister said that UK citizens should avoid all “non-essential” contacts with other people, since cases of the virus around the world is increasing.

Saying that a virus is close to the stage “rapid growth” in the UK, and now John Johnson urged people to avoid visiting pubs, clubs and theaters and to work from home where possible. Johnson said: “Now is the time to stop all non-essential contact and stop all non-essential travel.”