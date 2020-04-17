Vanuatu rebels are guarding borders after Harold’s closure to stay in Coronavirus-Free

The disease has now spread to 185 countries and has infected more than two million people. But she still protects Vanuatu, so far. The island’s tiny island is one of the few places in the world with no COVID-19 certification.

Cyclone Harold, however, did not save him. The 5th group, the strongest ever in the Southeast Pacific, was hit by a devastating earthquake on April 6. Nearly 160,000 of the 300,000 residents were affected, according to Oxfam. U.N. estimates that in some places, 80-90% of the population is homeless,

Now, Vanuatu, isolated from 80 islands spread over 800 miles of the South Pacific Ocean, has seen its response to a single disaster preventing it.

To prevent the importation of coronavirus into Vanuatu, officials prevented foreign aid workers from entering the country to assist. “This is an internal response. We need to work together,” the National Disaster Management Organization (NDMO) said on its Facebook page.

Overseas, including Australia, New Zealand and China, are flying in relief, but all imported goods are kept for three days and contaminated to ensure no Coronavirus is infected.

A tornado storm that hit Vanuatu with a powerful tsunami that shook South America over Easter weekend provides an unwanted reminder that disasters will not wait for COVID-19 to die. And although only a few countries have been able to completely eliminate coronavirus, the Vanuatu situation provides an example of how much disaster relief is experienced during the disaster, as officials work with how. a natural disaster will be responded to without revealing citizenship to the victims of the virus.

Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative for the Pacific Islands, said the disaster was catastrophic.

Protecting the coronavirus makes it difficult to leave help in it

This image, courtesy of Vanuatu Red Cross Society Densly Mansop, shows the devastation of Cyclone Harold, the strongest recorded hurricane in the Southeast Pacific.

Courtesy Vanuatu Red Cross Volunteer Densly Mansop

In March, authorities in Vanuatu went to great lengths to prevent coronavirus entering and spreading in the country. All borders and airports are closed and the island’s barrier prevents travel between its islands. Traffic was imposed on businesses and public transport and collected more than 5 people.

Jonathan Pryke, director of the Pacific Distribution Program at the Australian Mental Institute said.

But now some of these sanctions are hindering the flow of assistance.

The island of Espiritu Santo (which the locals call “Santo”) and Pentecost – where two people died as a result of hurricanes – is in crisis.

Vanuatu resident Ian Baltor said friends and relatives at Pentecost said the bomb had been dropped. “It’s hell,” he said. “Considering the magnitude of the damage, it’s amazing how they got to that point.”

In Espiritu Santo, nearly 70% of the buildings were damaged in Luganville, Vanuatu’s second largest city, according to Radio New Zealand. Onen Gaviga, deputy mayor of Luganville said: “Many homes are gone,

Vanuatu’s decision to leave aid workers overseas hinders efforts to provide assistance to the affected people, aid agencies say.

At present, the country does not have enough people with the skills and training to overcome Vanuatu’s problems, said Dr. Collin Tukuitonga, my friend (Pacific) at Auckland Medical School and a former director general. international presence. ‘Pacific Community’ organization.

“There are some minorities that are thought to be able to cope with hurricanes and the COVID-19 program,” he said. “They have a hell of a job in their hands.”

Since the storm, the government has lifted restrictions on inland air and sea traffic to facilitate the movement of supplies, according to the U.N.

But the early restrictions and the lack of commercial air traffic make it “very, very, very difficult to get medical personnel where they need to travel, and volunteers where they need to travel,” he said. and essentials where they need to go. ” Says Yett of UNICEF.

On Pentecost, where nearly 2,000 homes were impacted, the Red Cross had 25 volunteers supporting government efforts, according to Olivia Finau, Vanuatu’s Red Cross communications officer. Most often after a storm of this magnitude, more than 100 volunteers can be deployed, she said.

More vulnerable to coronavirus

Despite the caution, some are concerned that the risk of COVID-19 arriving on the island and spreading it in is increased.

“I am not satisfied that the adequate protection works for the flight crew on Vanuatu,” Dan McGarry, a private journalist who has lived in Vanuatu for the past 17 years, told SA. ‘AD.

With the destruction of thousands of homes in the country, many have fled to evacuation centers, where public evacuation is not possible. Voluntary donations could increase the risk of the COVID-19 if it arrives in the country, Tukuitonga said.

“If COVID-19 is introduced now, it would seem like a wildfire,” he said.

This, he said, would be disastrous for a weakened country’s medical system: “The health system is full, they lack the requisite expertise, the buildings are well-built, and they often lack the necessary medicines. , they give them the tools they need. ”

Given the dangers of COVID-19 for the country, many in Vanuatu believe that strict precautions to prevent COVID-19 from reaching remote islands are necessary, as locals try to recover from the storm surge.

“The storm came, the hurricane was gone, but COVID-19, that may be here forever,” Baltor said.

