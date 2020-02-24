[Vaping habit summit to teach mom and dad, teens]

Lexington, SC (WOLO)— As additional information is produced into vaping accidents, and in some cases death, Lexington School District One particular is web hosting a vaping summit.

Organizers say the occasion will supply bith mothers and fathers and teens an in depth search into the likely dangers of vaping.

The event is slated to acquire location Monday February 24th, 2020 at the Lexington Large College Doing Arts Centre located at 2463 Augusta Highway from 6PM to 8PM.

The occasion is no cost and open up to mother and father and university student grades 6 and up.