Vaping managers promise the lawmakers that they will do better

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Executives from the country’s five largest e-cigarette manufacturers faced legislative questions on Wednesday. Some admitted that they had behaved badly in the past, but were still against further regulation of the sale and marketing of their products.

K. C. Crosthwaite, the new CEO of vaping giant Juul, admitted to lawmakers that products are designed for teenagers, but promised that the industry is now taking proactive steps to ensure that children don’t get them.

“We are committed to taking concrete measures to regain this trust,” said Crosthwaite. “If you don’t use nicotine, you shouldn’t start. If you smoke, you should stop.”

It was the first hearing on vaping since the White House banned many flavored products and raised smoking age to 21 years.

However, the Democrats said the vaping ban was not strong enough.

“Young people find a big hole in the new ban on flavored vapors,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL).

She wants a ban on all flavored e-cigarette products.

New Jersey Democratic MP Frank Pallone said there should be more federal oversight.

“I heard that you all kept saying that you were responsible men. It’s not true, ”he said to the executives. “People with integrity and a sense of responsibility don’t sell products that you admit make people sick.”

Anti-vaping advocate Tony Passino said he had traveled from Indiana to Washington to witness the hearing and called on the federal government to take measures to protect young people from e-cigarettes.

“A new generation is becoming addicted to nicotine, and I don’t think that’s okay,” he said. “I’m here to hold Big Vape to account.”

Democrats and some Republicans are debating more laws to regulate the vaping industry. It would force manufacturers to better label steam products and accessories. Another law before the U.S. Senate would require manufacturers to pay a tax to help fund additional supervision through the Food and Drug Administration.

